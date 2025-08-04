Vishnu Chemicals tumbles after Q1 PAT slumps 17% QoQ to Rs 32 cr

Vishnu Chemicals dropped 7.93% to Rs 497.25 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 17.24% to Rs 32.22 crore on 11.54% fall in income from operations to Rs 345.94 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.On a year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit and income from operations jumped 5.78% and 2.52%, respectively in Q1 FY26.
Profit before tax (PBT) rose 4.37% to Rs 41.83 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 40.08 crore in Q1 FY25.
Total expenses increased 2.72% to Rs 309.70 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 301.51 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 176.78 crore (up 1.82% YoY), employee benefit expense stood at Rs 18.44 crore (up 20.84% YoY) while finance cost stood at Rs 8.43 crore (down 7.46% YoY), cost of consumable was at Rs 46.85 crore (down 8.44% YoY) during the period under review.
Vishnu Chemicals is in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and exporting chromium chemicals and barium compounds across the world.
