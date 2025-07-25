Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R Systems International Ltd Slides 2.83%

R Systems International Ltd Slides 2.83%

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
R Systems International Ltd has lost 6.39% over last one month compared to 6.88% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.83% drop in the SENSEX

R Systems International Ltd fell 2.83% today to trade at Rs 420.4. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.32% to quote at 35576.51. The index is down 6.88 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, InfoBeans Technologies Ltd decreased 2.51% and Tanla Platforms Ltd lost 2.48% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 13.13 % over last one year compared to the 2.53% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

R Systems International Ltd has lost 6.39% over last one month compared to 6.88% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.83% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 237 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14316 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 557.8 on 17 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 273.9 on 07 Apr 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

