R Systems International Ltd Slides 2.83%

R Systems International Ltd has lost 6.39% over last one month compared to 6.88% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.83% drop in the SENSEX

R Systems International Ltd fell 2.83% today to trade at Rs 420.4. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.32% to quote at 35576.51. The index is down 6.88 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, InfoBeans Technologies Ltd decreased 2.51% and Tanla Platforms Ltd lost 2.48% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 13.13 % over last one year compared to the 2.53% surge in benchmark SENSEX.