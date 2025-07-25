Eveready Industries India Ltd Surges 1.06%

Eveready Industries India Ltd has added 35.72% over last one month compared to 1.33% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.83% drop in the SENSEX

Eveready Industries India Ltd gained 1.06% today to trade at Rs 436.6. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is up 0.23% to quote at 20409.28. The index is up 1.33 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd increased 0.86% and Avanti Feeds Ltd added 0.74% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 9.24 % over last one year compared to the 2.53% surge in benchmark SENSEX.