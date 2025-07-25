Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eveready Industries India Ltd Surges 1.06%

Eveready Industries India Ltd Surges 1.06%

Image
Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Eveready Industries India Ltd has added 35.72% over last one month compared to 1.33% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.83% drop in the SENSEX

Eveready Industries India Ltd gained 1.06% today to trade at Rs 436.6. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is up 0.23% to quote at 20409.28. The index is up 1.33 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd increased 0.86% and Avanti Feeds Ltd added 0.74% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 9.24 % over last one year compared to the 2.53% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Eveready Industries India Ltd has added 35.72% over last one month compared to 1.33% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.83% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 19135 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 504.9 on 22 Aug 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 272.8 on 09 Apr 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Key equity benchmarks open lower; Nifty slides below 25,000 mark

INR seen pressured by dollar strength, rebound in oil prices and muted equities add to weakness

DLF announces complete sellout of its 'The Westpark' project in Mumbai

CRISIL rates LT bank facilities of Acme Solar Holdings' Deoghar and Phalodi projects

JSW Neo signs PPA with SECI for FDRE project

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story