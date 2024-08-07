Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

DLF Ltd Spikes 3.19%, BSE Realty index Rises 3.05%

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
DLF Ltd has added 1.23% over last one month compared to 7.33% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.49% drop in the SENSEX

DLF Ltd rose 3.19% today to trade at Rs 846.25. The BSE Realty index is up 3.05% to quote at 8057.89. The index is down 7.33 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oberoi Realty Ltd increased 2.56% and Godrej Properties Ltd added 2.53% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 85.93 % over last one year compared to the 20.83% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

DLF Ltd has added 1.23% over last one month compared to 7.33% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.49% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5318 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 967 on 01 Apr 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 461.55 on 16 Aug 2023.

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

