Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.10 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 0.25% to Rs 60.49 crore

Net Loss of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust reported to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.25% to Rs 60.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 60.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales60.4960.34 0 OPM %90.6191.58 -PBDT40.7239.86 2 PBT-1.77-6.68 74 NP-2.10-7.10 70

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

