DMCC Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 13.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales decline 12.99% to Rs 83.96 crore

Net profit of DMCC Speciality Chemicals declined 13.75% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.99% to Rs 83.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 96.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 67.24% to Rs 11.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.18% to Rs 327.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 386.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales83.9696.50 -13 327.95386.65 -15 OPM %8.8116.87 -11.069.27 - PBDT12.8413.78 -7 32.9628.20 17 PBT8.519.24 -8 17.2510.60 63 NP5.776.69 -14 11.596.93 67

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

