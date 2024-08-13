DMCC Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 56.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.32% to Rs 85.32 croreNet profit of DMCC Speciality Chemicals declined 56.37% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.32% to Rs 85.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 85.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales85.3285.59 0 OPM %10.3612.78 -PBDT6.048.39 -28 PBT1.874.83 -61 NP1.373.14 -56
