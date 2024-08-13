DMCC Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 56.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.32% to Rs 85.32 crore

Net profit of DMCC Speciality Chemicals declined 56.37% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.32% to Rs 85.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 85.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.85.3285.5910.3612.786.048.391.874.831.373.14

