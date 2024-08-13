Vishnu Prakash R Punglia standalone net profit declines 10.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.77% to Rs 256.56 croreNet profit of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia declined 10.22% to Rs 14.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.77% to Rs 256.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 278.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales256.56278.17 -8 OPM %13.0911.75 -PBDT23.0124.70 -7 PBT19.6921.95 -10 NP14.7616.44 -10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News