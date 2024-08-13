Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SKF India consolidated net profit rises 2.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales rise 4.93% to Rs 1206.22 crore

Net profit of SKF India rose 2.92% to Rs 158.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 154.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.93% to Rs 1206.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1149.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1206.221149.60 5 OPM %16.0517.64 -PBDT233.38225.01 4 PBT213.60207.48 3 NP158.93154.42 3

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

