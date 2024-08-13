SKF India consolidated net profit rises 2.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.93% to Rs 1206.22 crore

Net profit of SKF India rose 2.92% to Rs 158.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 154.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.93% to Rs 1206.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1149.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1206.221149.6016.0517.64233.38225.01213.60207.48158.93154.42

