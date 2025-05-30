Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dolat Algotech standalone net profit declines 41.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Dolat Algotech standalone net profit declines 41.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales decline 26.04% to Rs 86.64 crore

Net profit of Dolat Algotech declined 41.70% to Rs 39.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 26.04% to Rs 86.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 117.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.94% to Rs 215.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 157.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.74% to Rs 423.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 305.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales86.64117.14 -26 423.81305.47 39 OPM %71.3980.37 -74.0573.85 - PBDT49.9185.66 -42 269.51197.41 37 PBT49.2385.23 -42 267.20196.24 36 NP39.6768.05 -42 215.44157.33 37

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

