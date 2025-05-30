Chordia Food Products standalone net profit declines 35.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.56% to Rs 0.80 crore

Net profit of Chordia Food Products declined 35.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.56% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.50% to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.48% to Rs 3.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.800.783.153.2350.0058.9753.0259.750.400.441.621.870.190.240.731.030.130.200.540.80

