G S Auto International standalone net profit declines 75.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.07% to Rs 38.30 crore

Net profit of G S Auto International declined 75.86% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.07% to Rs 38.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 105.80% to Rs 1.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.68% to Rs 145.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 150.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

