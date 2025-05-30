Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trans India House Impex standalone net profit declines 76.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Trans India House Impex standalone net profit declines 76.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales rise 4.71% to Rs 10.45 crore

Net profit of Trans India House Impex declined 76.52% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.71% to Rs 10.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.37% to Rs 1.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 44.57% to Rs 43.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales10.459.98 5 43.1077.76 -45 OPM %5.4512.22 -4.551.72 - PBDT0.461.47 -69 1.553.22 -52 PBT0.431.47 -71 1.433.21 -55 NP0.271.15 -77 1.022.45 -58

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

