Trans India House Impex standalone net profit declines 76.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.71% to Rs 10.45 crore

Net profit of Trans India House Impex declined 76.52% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.71% to Rs 10.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.37% to Rs 1.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 44.57% to Rs 43.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

