India, Belgium discuss ways to enhance trade in pharma, agri products

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
India and Belgium have agreed to establish mechanisms to resolve trade issues in areas such as pharma and agri products to boost bilateral trade, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday. The issues were discussed during the meeting between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Bernard Quintin, in Brussels. "Regulatory barriers, particularly in the approval processes for pharmaceuticals and agri-products, were also discussed, with both sides agreeing to tackle these challenges through continuous dialogue," the commerce ministry said.

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

