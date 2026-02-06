Dollar index holds just under two-week high, US equities stay slippery

The US dollar index has eased from around two-week high but losses are being curbed. Currency markets eyed status quo from major central banks like ECB and BOE. Major US indexes tumbled amid a broad tech pullback and disappointing labor data, with Qualcomms sharp drop weighing on sentiment while Treasury yields fell as investors shifted toward safety. In U.S. economic news, initial jobless claims surged to 231,000 for the week ended January 31, up 22,000 from the prior week and well above expectations. Job openings also declined to their lowest level in more than five years, signaling a cooling labor market. Due to a short government shutdown earlier this week, the Labor Department postponed its monthly jobs report to next Wednesday. This weighed on the US currency and the dollar index currently quotes at 97.70, almost unchanged on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News