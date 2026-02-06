Tarsons Products consolidated net profit declines 4.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.76% to Rs 107.89 crore

Net profit of Tarsons Products declined 4.18% to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.76% to Rs 107.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 95.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.107.8995.6829.2130.9733.8925.468.868.055.045.26

