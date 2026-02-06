Tarsons Products consolidated net profit declines 4.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.76% to Rs 107.89 croreNet profit of Tarsons Products declined 4.18% to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.76% to Rs 107.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 95.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales107.8995.68 13 OPM %29.2130.97 -PBDT33.8925.46 33 PBT8.868.05 10 NP5.045.26 -4
