Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index largely unchanged; Eyes jobs data and Powell speech for further clarity

Dollar index largely unchanged; Eyes jobs data and Powell speech for further clarity

Image
Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The dollar index is staying largely unchanged in early Asian hours on Wednesday awaiting further clarity on Federal rate stance from the upcoming US ADP jobs and non farms data this week. Data released Tuesday showed the number of job openings in the country increased sharply, indicating that the labor market remains solid. October JOLTS report revealed 7.74 million job vacancies, surpassing expectations of 7.48 million and improving from September's 7.37 million. Meanwhile, US 10-year Treasury bond yield rose to 4.229% while dollar index edged marginally higher at around 106.36 on the day. Investors will keep an eye on the US ADP employment change report, final S&P global services PMI, ISM services PMI and the Feds beige book, which are due later on Wednesday. The Federal Reserves (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak later in the same day. Meanwhile, among basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD are quoting slightly higher at $1.0517 and $1.2682 respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Suzlon sizzles: Shares zoom over 4% on project deal with Jindal Renewables

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Auto, Metal, FMCG drag Sensex 100 pts lower to 80,750; Nifty at 24,400

New UN aid chief admits to challenges in fundraising amid numerous crises

Parliament session LIVE news updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha resume proceedings

Australia banning social media for people under 16: All you need to know

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story