Dollar index minimizes losses ahead of US non-farms jobs report

Dollar index is seen minimizing losses and recovering from a six week low ahead of Mays US Nonfarm Payrolls. Weak data from US during the week coupled with US-China trade uncertainty and Trump urging Powell for a rate cut together added pressure on the US currency. ISM PMI readings during the week revealed contractions in both manufacturing and services sectors. Moreover, ADP figures revealed a much lower-than-expected increase in employment in May. Upcoming jobs data due for release later today could provide clues on Feds future stance and guide further direction for the greenback. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is seen trading at 98.93, up 0.23% on the day. Among basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD are both quoting lower by around 0.2% at $1.1426 and $1.3545 respectively.
