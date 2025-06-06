Bajaj Holdings & Investment sells 0.65% stake in Bajaj Finserv

For a consideration of Rs 2,002.21 cr

Bajaj Holdings & Investment (BHIL) has sold 1.04 crore equity shares of Bajaj Finserv (BFS), an associate for an aggregate consideration of Rs. 2,002.21 crore through block deal today. It is approx. 0.65% of paid up capital of BFS. After this block deal, BFS continues to be an associate of BHIL.

