Bajaj Holdings & Investment sells 0.65% stake in Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Holdings & Investment sells 0.65% stake in Bajaj Finserv

Image
Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 3:32 PM IST
For a consideration of Rs 2,002.21 cr

Bajaj Holdings & Investment (BHIL) has sold 1.04 crore equity shares of Bajaj Finserv (BFS), an associate for an aggregate consideration of Rs. 2,002.21 crore through block deal today. It is approx. 0.65% of paid up capital of BFS. After this block deal, BFS continues to be an associate of BHIL.

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

