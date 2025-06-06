Karur Vysya Bank revises MCLRs

With effect from 07 June 2025

Karur Vysya Bank has revised the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rates of the Bank with effect from 07 June 2025 as under:

Overnight MCLR - 9.35%

One month MCLR - 9.50%

Three month MCLR - 9.65%

Six month MCLR - 9.80%

One year MCLR - 9.80%

