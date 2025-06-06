Larsen & Toubro announces Rs 500 crore ESG bond issuance in partnership with HSBC

Larsen & Toubro has announced a Rs 500 crore ESG bond issuance deal, becoming the first Indian corporate to do so under the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) newly introduced ESG and sustainability-linked bond framework. HSBC is acting as the sole lead arranger in this transaction.

As part of the ESG Bond deal, L&T is committed to environmental targets, including a decrease in intensity of fresh water withdrawal and emissions of greenhouse gases. These initiatives are in line with the company's long-term sustainability goals of achieving water neutrality by 2035 and carbon neutrality by 2040.

We take pride in leading the transition to sustainable finance under SEBI's new ESG framework, said a senior spokesperson from L&T. This bond issuance reinforces our steadfast commitment to sustainable development and responsible business practices while aligning our finances with environmental targets.