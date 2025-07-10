Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index slips as Fed minutes hint at possible rate cuts this year

Dollar index slips as Fed minutes hint at possible rate cuts this year

Image
Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The US dollar index stumbles on Thursday morning in Asia and is seen edging towards 97 mark, coming off two-week high. Dollar pulled back as Fed minutes show that the median response among Fed policymakers implies two 25-basis-point cuts to the benchmark federal funds rate in both 2025 and 2026. The 12-member Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) unanimously voted to hold the fed funds rate steady at 4.25% to 4.5% following its June 17-18 meeting. "Most participants assessed that some reduction in the target range for the federal funds rate this year would likely be appropriate, noting that upward pressure on inflation from tariffs may be temporary or modest, that medium- and longer-term inflation expectations had remained well anchored, or that some weakening of economic activity and labor market conditions could occur," it said. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 97.07, down 0.12% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BSE SME Cryogenic OGS turns up the heat with stellar market entry

NSE SME Happy Square Outsourcing Services rings the bell and races ahead

Nasdaq Hits Record High as Nvidia Surges, Wall Street Rallies on Trade Hopes and Fed Optimism

Volumes jump at Campus Activewear Ltd counter

Amber Enterprises' board to mull fundraising plan on July 12

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story