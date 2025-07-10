NSE SME Happy Square Outsourcing Services rings the bell and races ahead

Shares of Happy Square Outsourcing Services was trading at Rs 80.85 on the NSE, a premium of 6.38% compared with the issue price of Rs 76.

The scrip was listed at Rs 77, a premium of 1.32% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 80.85 and a low of Rs 77. About 6.18 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Happy Square Outsourcing Services' IPO was subscribed 3.26 times. The issue opened for bidding on 3 July 2025 and it closed on 7 July 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 72 to 76 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 31,90,400 shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 60.89% from 84% pre-IPO. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding of working capital requirements of company and for general corporate purpose. Ahead of the IPO, Happy Square Outsourcing Services on 2 June 2025, raised Rs 6.60 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 8.68 lakh shares at Rs 76 per share to 3 anchor investor. Happy Square Outsourcing Services specializes in HR outsourcing, focusing on recruitment, payroll, onboarding, and flexible staffing. The company is involved in a tech-based human resource outsourcing business focusing on end-to-end solutions.

The company's services include recruitment, payroll, onboarding and flexible staffing. The company utilizes a large talent pool to meet staffing needs for businesses in India and the US, emphasizing technology-based solutions and a comprehensive network to source qualified candidates, acting as a third-party provider for workforce management through robust recruitment and HR capabilities. Happy Square operates in both the Indian and US markets, understanding the specific needs of each region for staffing solutions. As of 31 May 2025, the company had 142 employees. The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 97.41 crore and net profit of Rs 5.90 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.