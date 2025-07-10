Amber Enterprises' board to mull fundraising plan on July 12

Amber Enterprises India announced that its board will meet on Saturday, 12 July 2025, to consider a proposal to raise upto Rs 2,500 crore through the issuance of eligible securities.

Additionally, the company will consider any other matter brought before the board, with the kind consent of the chair.

Amber Group is a diversified B2B solution provider in the HVAC industry, and operates across three business verticals: consumer durables, electronics and railway subsystems & defence.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 22.6% to Rs 116.07 crore on 33.8% increase in net sales to Rs 3,753.70 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.