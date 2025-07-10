Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amber Enterprises' board to mull fundraising plan on July 12

Amber Enterprises' board to mull fundraising plan on July 12

Image
Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Amber Enterprises India announced that its board will meet on Saturday, 12 July 2025, to consider a proposal to raise upto Rs 2,500 crore through the issuance of eligible securities.

Additionally, the company will consider any other matter brought before the board, with the kind consent of the chair.

Amber Group is a diversified B2B solution provider in the HVAC industry, and operates across three business verticals: consumer durables, electronics and railway subsystems & defence.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 22.6% to Rs 116.07 crore on 33.8% increase in net sales to Rs 3,753.70 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The counter rose 0.53% to Rs 7,732.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ACC commissions 1.5 MTPA grinding unit at Sindri plant in Jharkhand

Travel Food Services IPO ends with 2.88x subscription

Board of JTEKT India to consider fund raising

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Railway Recruitment Boards to offer jobs to 50000 candidates in FY26

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story