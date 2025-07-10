Volumes jump at Campus Activewear Ltd counter

Campus Activewear Ltd saw volume of 3.85 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 29.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12848 shares

Cipla Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 July 2025.

Campus Activewear Ltd saw volume of 3.85 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 29.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12848 shares. The stock increased 6.05% to Rs.287.65. Volumes stood at 17102 shares in the last session.

Cipla Ltd notched up volume of 1.37 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28506 shares. The stock slipped 1.60% to Rs.1,467.90. Volumes stood at 18972 shares in the last session.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd recorded volume of 56201 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12356 shares. The stock gained 3.40% to Rs.1,410.25. Volumes stood at 1966 shares in the last session. UTI Asset Management Company Ltd witnessed volume of 32438 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8171 shares. The stock increased 5.54% to Rs.1,417.90. Volumes stood at 7764 shares in the last session. Britannia Industries Ltd clocked volume of 15285 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4321 shares. The stock lost 0.49% to Rs.5,854.65. Volumes stood at 2459 shares in the last session.