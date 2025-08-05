Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index struggles near one-week low; US data in focus

Dollar index struggles near one-week low; US data in focus

Image
Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The dollar index is steadying near a one-week low on Tuesday morning in Asia amid growing expectations of a US federal rate cut following weak labour market data. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note held around 4.2%, near a three-month low as investors assess global trade tensions and evolving Fed policy expectations. Meanwhile, with Feds independence seen at stake amid Fed Governor Adriana Kuglers unexpected resignation has provided US President Donald Trump an earlier-than-anticipated opportunity to influence the central bank. The DXY that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is seen pressured under 99 mark. Also, USD net short positions have increased for the first time in four weeks, driven by a decrease in long positions. Investors now await June trade data and the ISM PMI report for further insight into the economic outlook.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Yen holds near recent highs; BOJ hints at more hikes

Targeting by US unjustified and unreasonable, responds India MEA after Trump threat over Russia oil imports

NBCC (India) receives work order of Rs 102.97 cr

Angel One's client base jumps 28% YoY in July'25

K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 39.59% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story