NBCC (India) receives work order of Rs 102.97 cr

From Lokpal of India

NBCC (India) has received a work order from Lokpal of India amounting to Rs 102.97 crore. The project entails repairing, retrofitting, interior fit-out works including upgradation of Building Infrastructure and services for the Office space of Lokpal of India at 6, Vasant Kunj Institutional Area, Phase-II, New Delhi-110070.

