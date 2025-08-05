Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC (India) receives work order of Rs 102.97 cr

NBCC (India) receives work order of Rs 102.97 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
From Lokpal of India

NBCC (India) has received a work order from Lokpal of India amounting to Rs 102.97 crore. The project entails repairing, retrofitting, interior fit-out works including upgradation of Building Infrastructure and services for the Office space of Lokpal of India at 6, Vasant Kunj Institutional Area, Phase-II, New Delhi-110070.

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

