Yen holds near recent highs; BOJ hints at more hikes

The Japanese yen held firm around 147 per dollar on Tuesday, buoyed by hints from the Bank of Japan that rate hikes remain on the table if global trade tensions ease. The yen has surged over 2% in just two sessions, helped by a weaker dollar after a soft US jobs report raised hopes of a Fed rate cut in September. Meanwhile, the US dollar index edged up 0.12% to 98.7 as markets digest shifting monetary policy signals and await key economic data like the ISM PMI and June trade numbers for fresh direction.

