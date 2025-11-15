Hem Holdings & Trading standalone net profit rises 566.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 450.00% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net profit of Hem Holdings & Trading rose 566.67% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 450.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.220.0490.9100.200.030.200.030.200.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News