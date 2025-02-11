Dolphin Medical Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:33 AM IST
Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of Dolphin Medical Services reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.240.20 20 OPM %4.170 -PBDT0.020.01 100 PBT0.010 0 NP0.010 0

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 8:15 AM IST

