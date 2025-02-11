Thakral Services (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 97.74% to Rs 0.09 croreThakral Services (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 97.74% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.093.98 -98 OPM %-200.00-0.75 -PBDT00.02 -100 PBT00.02 -100 NP00.02 -100
