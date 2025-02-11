Thakral Services (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 97.74% to Rs 0.09 crore

Thakral Services (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 97.74% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.093.98-200.00-0.7500.0200.0200.02

