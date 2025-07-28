Dolphin Medical Services standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.43% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Dolphin Medical Services rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.43% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.170.1417.657.140.040.020.030.010.030.01

