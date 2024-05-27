Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Doms Inds gains as Q4 PAT rises 33% to Rs 45 cr

Doms Inds gains as Q4 PAT rises 33% to Rs 45 cr

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Doms Industries added 2.35% to Rs 1,845.35 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 32.93% to Rs 45.17 crore on 19.99% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 403.74 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax was at Rs 62.96 crore in Q4 FY24, up 28.12% from Rs 49.14 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

EBITDA rose 22.61% year on year to Rs 75.93 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin stood at 18.8% in Q4 FY24 as compared to 18.4% recorded in Q4 FY23.

On a full year basis, the consolidated net profit climbed 59.84% to Rs 153.14 crore on 26.84% increase in revenue to Rs 1,537.14 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for FY24, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Santosh Raveshia, managing director, DOMS Industries, said, "As we conclude FY24, we are pleased to report on a period marked by significant achievements and strategic initiatives that have reinforced our strong position in the stationery and art materials market. We continued seeing positive business traction resulting in robust sales growth coupled with further elevation of margins, reflecting upon the strength of the DOMS Brand to connect with its consumers. We continue to prioritise our growth in the Indian markets with focused distribution network expansion and customer-centric approach.

The commencement of construction to create one of the largest single unit stationery and art material manufacturing facility at our ~44 acre land in Umbergaon shall pave way for significant capacity additions for the coming years thereby improving our ability to meet the growing demand for our products.

Looking ahead, we are focused on broadening our product portfolio and exploring new products & categories within the stationery and art materials market as well as products which are complementary to our current product portfolio. We seek to leverage our market position, understanding of consumer preferences and manufacturing expertise to pursue growth opportunities that shall expand our market share.

Doms Industries is primarily engaged in manufacturing, marketing, trading and distribution of school stationery and art materials under the brand names 'DOMS' and 'C3'.

First Published: May 27 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

