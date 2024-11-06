Donald Trump makes historic comeback as US President

Former U.S. President Donald Trump secures a historic comeback in the race for the White House. The media reports indicated that Trump is set to achieve the critical 270 electoral college votes needed, effectively dashing the hopes of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

The potential victory marks a significant political resurgence for Trump, who has navigated a challenging electoral landscape to potentially reclaim the presidency. This development is being heralded as one of the most remarkable comebacks in American political history.

In the wake of this news, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Trump on the anticipated electoral success. In a social media message, Modi expressed enthusiasm about renewing the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership, emphasizing the achievements of Trumps previous term. He highlighted his anticipation of working together to enhance bilateral relations further and promote global peace, stability, and prosperity.

Modi's message underscores the importance of the relationship between the two nations and reflects optimism for continued collaboration on various global issues, reinforcing the strategic ties between India and the United States.

