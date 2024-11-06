Rites Q2 PAT slides 28% YoY to Rs 73 cr

Rites consolidated net profit declined 27.84% to Rs 72.98 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 101.15 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations fell 7.12% to Rs 540.86 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024 from Rs 582.36 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax slipped 25.95% year on year (YoY) to Rs 111.28 crore during the second quarter of FY25.

Total expenses shed 1.75% to Rs 451.95 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24. Employee benefits expense was Rs 121.02 crore (up 1.62% YoY) and finance costs was at Rs 2.42 crore (up 69.23% YoY) during the period under review.

On half year basis, the companys net profit tumbled 24.72% to Rs 172.94 crore on 8.88% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1026.62 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Meanwhile, The company's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.75 per share for financial year 2024-25 and has set the record date on 15 November 2024.

RITES, a Miniratna (Category-I) Schedule 'A' public sector enterprise, is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. As of 30 September 2024, the Government of India held 72.20% stake in the company.

The scrip rose 0.20% to currently trade at Rs 295.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News