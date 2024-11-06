Maan Aluminium Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd, Alldigi Tech Ltd, Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd and Everest Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 November 2024.

Maan Aluminium Ltd tumbled 9.98% to Rs 172.7 at 14:28 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64682 shares in the past one month.

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd lost 7.57% to Rs 2033. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22686 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14955 shares in the past one month.

Alldigi Tech Ltd crashed 5.89% to Rs 954.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4268 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3465 shares in the past one month.

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd pared 5.53% to Rs 2120. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17851 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7903 shares in the past one month.

Everest Industries Ltd slipped 5.52% to Rs 1072. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5115 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1283 shares in the past one month.

