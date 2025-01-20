Donald Trump to take oath as 47th President of the United States

Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States today in a ceremony in Washington, DC. The presidential oath will be administered by Chief Justice John Roberts at 8:30 PM IST, marking the official transfer of power. Alongside Trump, JD Vance will take the oath as Vice President.

The swearing-in ceremony will be followed by Trumps inaugural address, where the 78-year-old leader is expected to outline his vision for the nation and address pressing issues.

The event is drawing global attention, with an array of world leaders and industry titans set to witness the ceremony. Among the dignitaries are Argentinas President Javier Milei, Italys Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Ecuadors President Daniel Noboa, El Salvadors President Nayib Bukele, and former leaders such as Brazils Jair Bolsonaro and Polands Mateusz Morawiecki. Representing India will be External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Adding to the high-profile guest list are tech luminaries including Teslas Elon Musk, Amazons Jeff Bezos, Metas Mark Zuckerberg, Apples Tim Cook, and OpenAIs Sam Altman.

Addressing supporters at a packed arena in Washington DC last night, Trump expressed gratitude for their backing and outlined his immediate priorities.

