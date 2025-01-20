Shiva Texyarn zooms after bagging haversack supply contract from Indian Airforce

Shiva Texyarn surged 14.43% to Rs 232 after the company announced the receipt of a contract for supplying haversacks from the Indian Airforce worth Rs 9.06 crore.

According to the terms of the contract, the company would supply 21,333 pieces of NBC Haversack Mk-ll. The contract has to be executed within a period of one year.

Shiva Texyarn is engaged in the manufacturing of cotton yarn and technical textile products like coated and laminated fabrics, home textiles, and other value-added products.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 2.77 crore in Q2 FY25 as against the net loss of Rs 2.59 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Net sales declined 3.6% year on year to Rs 95.19 crore in Q2 FY25.

