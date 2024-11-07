Dow rallies 3.6% upon Trump's victory in US Elections

The major averages saw further upside reaching new highs for the session post the victory of Donald Trump in the US Presidential Elections.

The US stocks soared yesterday, adding to recent run of gains and recording fresh highs. Dow soared 1,508.05 points (3.6%) to 43,729.93, the Nasdaq surged 544.29 points (3%) to 18,983.47 and the S&P 500 shot up 146.28 points (2.5%) to 5,929.04.

Trump is also seen by the markets as better for corporations and likely to renew the tax cut package enacted during his first term, which was due to expire at the end of 2025. Theres also an expected scale back of government regulations which will be less hostile to mergers and acquisitions. He has also called for increased tariffs on China and other countries, which could lead to renewed inflation concerns.

Republicans are also projected to retake control of the Senate for the first time in four years, although control of the House remains up for grabs. With the elections now largely in the rear view mirror, traders will turn their attention to the Federal Reserve, which is due to announce its latest monetary policy decision on 7th November, Thursday. The Fed is widely expected to lower interest rates by 25 basis points, but the accompanying statement could the impact the outlook for future rate cuts.

Financial stocks aided in leading the rally amid optimism about reduced regulation under Trump, with the KBW Bank Index and the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index soaring by 10.7% and 8.2%. Optimism about fewer regulations also contributed to substantial strength among oil service stocks, as reflected by the 7.8% spike by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index. Airline stocks moved significantly upwards , driving the NYSE Arca Airline Index up by 5.8%. Telecom, natural gas, semiconductor and software stocks also saw considerable strength on the day, while gold, commercial real estate and pharmaceutical stocks moved sharply lower.

Asia-Pacific stocks turned in a mixed performance with Japan's Nikkei 225 Index spiking up by 2.6% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged by 2.2%.

Meanwhile, the major European markets came under pressure over the course of the session. the German DAX Index slumped by 1.1%, the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.5% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1%.

