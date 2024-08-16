Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Dr. Fresh Assets consolidated net profit rises 2433.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 12:32 PM IST
Sales rise 119.61% to Rs 1.12 crore

Net profit of Dr. Fresh Assets rose 2433.33% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 119.61% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.120.51 120 OPM %-32.14-152.94 -PBDT0.560.23 143 PBT0.520.18 189 NP0.760.03 2433

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

