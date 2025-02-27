Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd Spikes 9.02%

Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd has added 4.79% over last one month compared to 0.35% gain in BSE Financial Services index and 1.53% drop in the SENSEX

Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd rose 9.02% today to trade at Rs 302.85. The BSE Financial Services index is up 0.52% to quote at 10846.57. The index is up 0.35 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bandhan Bank Ltd increased 7.28% and CreditAccess Grameen Ltd added 6.25% on the day. The BSE Financial Services index went up 7.19 % over last one year compared to the 3.37% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd has added 4.79% over last one month compared to 0.35% gain in BSE Financial Services index and 1.53% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 13 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4640 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 425.4 on 26 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 270.8 on 24 Dec 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News