Havells India Ltd Falls 7.72%

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Havells India Ltd has lost 4.29% over last one month compared to 3.9% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.53% drop in the SENSEX

Havells India Ltd lost 7.72% today to trade at Rs 1428.05. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.83% to quote at 54202.89. The index is down 3.9 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Whirlpool of India Ltd decreased 0.88% and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd lost 0.4% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 6.24 % over last one year compared to the 3.37% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Havells India Ltd has lost 4.29% over last one month compared to 3.9% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.53% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8918 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 19294 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2104.95 on 23 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1410.6 on 27 Feb 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

