India's Forex Reserves Fall $2.41 Billion to $637.92 Billion

In the third consecutive weekly decline, Indias forex reserves dropped $2.412 billion to $637.922 billion during the seven days ended April 26, according to the RBI data.

For the week ended April 26, the foreign currency assets a major component of the reserves decreased $1.159 billion to $559.701 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Gold reserves decreased $1.275 billion to $55.533 billion during the week. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were up $15 million to $18.048 billion, said the RBI.

Indias reserve position with the IMF was also up $8 million to $4.639 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

