Dr. Reddy's Labs partners with Bayer for second brand of Vericiguat for India market

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories said entered into a partnership agreement with Bayerto market and distribute a second brand of Vericiguat in India.

In September 2022, Bayer launched the patented drug vericiguat under the brand name Verquvo in India.

Under the terms of this agreement, Bayer has granted non-exclusive rights to Dr. Reddys to market the aforementioned drug under the brand name Gantra.

Vericiguat, a soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, in India, is indicated, along with guideline-based medical therapy, in adults with symptomatic chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (less than 45%), following a recent event of worsening heart failure which required hospitalization or outpatient intravenous (IV) diuretics.

Vericiguat works on a pathway not currently targeted by existing heart failure treatments and can reduce the combined risk of cardiovascular death and heart failure hospitalization in such patient.

India has between 8-10 million people with heart failure, making it one of the largest populations with this condition.

Heart failure is a major public health issue affecting more than 8-10 million people in India. The average age of an Indian heart failure patient is a decade younger than their Western counterparts being 55 60 years.

Despite the substantially younger age of patients with HF in India, the 5-year mortality rate is 60%. In patients with chronic heart failure, with reduced ejection fraction (less than 45%) an event of worsening heart failure can happen at any stage. 90% of patients who suffer from worsening heart failure are not in the advanced stage of chronic heart failure.

HF remains the commonest cardiac cause of hospitalization in India with worsening heart failure events being one of the most important causes of death in heart failure patients.

M.V. Ramana, chief executive officer, branded markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddys, said: "Strengthening our chronic therapy portfolio in India continues to be a focus area for us. Vericiguat is a first-in-class sGC stimulator indicated for adults with symptomatic, chronic HF and ejection fraction less than 45% following worsening heart failure.

The addition of Vericiguat bolsters our heart failure management portfolio that includes Cidmus, Daplo and beta blockers. The partnership with Bayer is part of Dr. Reddys continuous efforts to make innovative medicines available to patients in India through strategic collaborations.

We will use our strengths in marketing and distribution to widen access to this novel treatment in metros and beyond into tier-I and tier-II towns in India.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories is engaged in providing medicines. The firm operates in three segments: global generics, pharmaceutical services and active ingredients (PSAI) and proprietary products.

The drug major's consolidated net profit increased 10.57% to Rs 1,378.9 crore on 6.57% rise in revenues to Rs 7,214.8 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip had risen 0.55% to end at Rs 6175.10 on the BSE on Friday.

