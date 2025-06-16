Dr Reddys Laboratories allots Equity shares

Pursuant to ESOP

Dr Reddys Laboratories has allotted 57,885 equity shares of Re.1/- each of the Company, fully paid up, on June 14, 2025, to eligible employees pursuant to exercise of their Stock Options under Dr. Reddys Employees Stock Options Scheme, 2002 and Dr. Reddys Employees ADR Stock Options Scheme, 2007.

