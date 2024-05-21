Decorous Investment And Trading Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 133.33% to Rs 0.28 crore

Net profit of Decorous Investment And Trading Co reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 133.33% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 61.90% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

