Prerna Infrabuild consolidated net profit declines 67.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 329.92% to Rs 21.41 crore

Net profit of Prerna Infrabuild declined 67.28% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 329.92% to Rs 21.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.73% to Rs 5.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 148.90% to Rs 45.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales21.414.98 330 45.3518.22 149 OPM %5.2378.11 -14.5167.56 - PBDT1.433.55 -60 7.3812.26 -40 PBT1.373.47 -61 7.1511.96 -40 NP0.892.72 -67 5.219.78 -47

First Published: May 21 2024 | 1:29 PM IST

