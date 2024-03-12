DreamFolks ventures into healthcare services in partnership with Healthians

DreamFolks announced its latest venture in enhancing customer well-being through a strategic partnership with Healthians, India's leading health test at home service.

The partnership between DreamFolks and Healthians aims to enhance access to premium healthcare services for customers across India.

With this strategic collaboration, DreamFolks aims to transcend traditional boundaries by offering customers access to comprehensive annual health check-ups seamlessly integrated into the value proposition of client cards / DreamFolks membership cards.

The annual health check-up package includes 64 parameters such as HbA1C, thyroid profile, vitamin/protein profile, iron studies, and more, facilitated through Healthians' network of diagnostic lab partners.

