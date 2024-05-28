Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dugar Housing Developments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dugar Housing Developments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Dugar Housing Developments reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Dugar Housing Developments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Harmony Capital Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Seven Hill Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

NR International reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Indices erase early losses; realty shares in demand

Stock alert: LIC, HPCL, Adani Energy, NMDC, NALCO

US Market closed for Memorial Day holiday on Monday

Asian Paints' Singapore arm inks pact to acquire 24.3% stake in SCB

Indices may see flat opening

Vadilal Dairy International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story