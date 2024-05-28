Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vadilal Dairy International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vadilal Dairy International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 27.78% to Rs 6.11 crore

Net Loss of Vadilal Dairy International reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.78% to Rs 6.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.22% to Rs 25.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.118.46 -28 25.0228.83 -13 OPM %6.380.47 -0.442.15 - PBDT0.680.22 209 0.250.81 -69 PBT0.17-0.29 LP -1.75-1.15 -52 NP-0.42-0.84 50 -1.78-0.88 -102

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

